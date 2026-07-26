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In Kharkiv region, a man was convicted whose underage daughter gave birth to a child

07:36, 26 July 2026 112
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A man whose 16-year-old daughter gave birth to a child was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
In Kharkiv region, a man was convicted whose underage daughter gave birth to a child
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In the Kharkiv region, a court found a local resident guilty of systematically committing sexual violence against his underage daughter. As a result of the crimes, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child. This was reported by the prosecutor’s office.

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According to the investigation, the crimes occurred in 2025 in one of the villages of Lozova district. The man, while intoxicated, repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter, who has an intellectual disability. He committed the crimes when his wife and other children were not at home. Due to her health condition, the victim could not fully understand the nature of the actions against her or resist.

In March 2026, the minor gave birth prematurely. The newborn and the mother were hospitalized in the maternity ward, but the child died a month later due to complications.

Law enforcement learned about the crime after an emergency medical team was called. During the pre-trial investigation, it was also established that the children lived in inadequate conditions. Four other underage children were removed from the family and placed in a foster family.

During the court proceedings, the accused fully admitted his guilt.

With the support of public prosecution by the prosecutors of the Lozova District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv region, the court found the man guilty of attempted rape and repeated rape of a minor with whom he was in a family relationship (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 152, and Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed the maximum sentence provided by the article’s sanction — 12 years of imprisonment.

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