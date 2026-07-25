Pension to a New Account: How to Change Bank Details Online

To change bank details, you need to complete six steps.

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You can change the method of pension payment or bank details in several ways: by contacting the territorial office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) or by submitting a request remotely via its web portal for electronic services. The PFU issued this reminder.

Step 1: On the Fund’s web portal, click the "Login" button in the upper right corner of the screen and authenticate using a qualified electronic signature (QES).

Step 2: In your personal account, navigate to the left panel and, under the "Regarding pension provision" section, select "Making changes to the pension case".

Step 3: In the window that appears, choose "Application for changing the method of pension payment (in case of changing the payment method – from post office to bank or changing bank details)" from the list of applications.

Step 4: Complete all required fields in the application, marked with an asterisk "*". Important: The bank account number must be provided in the international IBAN format, which comprises 29 digits and letters.

Step 5: Upload pre-scanned documents, such as the applicant’s passport, identification number, and pension certificate, using the "Add file" button. Grant consent for the transfer and processing of personal data and confirm (by ticking the appropriate boxes) your awareness of the need to inform the Fund’s authorities about any changes that may affect pension provision. Click "Generate application".

Step 6: Carefully review the generated application and sign it using your QES by clicking the "Sign and send to PFU" button.

You can monitor the progress of your application in the "My requests" section.

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