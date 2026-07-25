In Kyiv, an Audi Driver Was Punished for Driving in the Public Transport Lane

In the capital, a traffic violator was held accountable.

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In the Pechersky district of Kyiv, an Audi driver was penalised for violating traffic rules after inspectors pursued and stopped the vehicle.

The Kyiv Patrol Police reported that the driver received a caution to prevent future infractions and was fined under Part 3 of Article 122 of the Code of Administrative Offences for driving in a public transport lane.

The video shows that the incident occurred in the presence of police officers who were patrolling the street.

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