Grenades Found Near Restaurant in Kyiv: Police Conduct Investigation

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, two grenade bodies and a fuse were found near a restaurant.

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In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, law enforcement officers seized ammunition discovered near a public catering establishment. The police are currently investigating the origin of these dangerous items and identifying the individual responsible for leaving them.

According to the Kyiv police, a report regarding the suspicious find was received today at approximately 13:00. Preliminary information suggests that a jacket was found on the railings of the stairs leading to the restaurant. Inside the jacket were two grenade bodies and a fuse.

An investigative-operational group, explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the city’s main department, and security police officers attended the scene. Law enforcement officers confiscated the dangerous items. The legal classification of the incident is currently being determined. The police are continuing to establish the origin of the seized ammunition and the person who left them near the establishment.

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