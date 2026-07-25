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Payment of 5,000 Hryvnias for First Graders: How to Apply for Assistance

17:37, 25 July 2026 96
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In Ukraine, families with future first-graders can receive a one-time payment of 5,000 hryvnias under the "School Package" programme. These funds are intended for the purchase of clothing, footwear, and school supplies.
Payment of 5,000 Hryvnias for First Graders: How to Apply for Assistance
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In Ukraine, the state programme "School Package" is currently underway, providing families with a one-off payment of 5,000 hryvnias to help prepare a child for the first year of school. These funds are designated for purchasing school clothing, footwear, stationery, and other essential items. The initial payments are anticipated as early as July or August.

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How the Programme Works

Assistance is provided in a cashless format, with a separate payment allocated for each future

first-year pupil. The funds are deposited into a special account opened with one of the banks authorised to participate in the

programme. Funding is sourced from the state budget, supplemented by support from international partners, foreign governments, and donor organisations.

The payment allocation process is largely automated. Educational institutions generate electronic lists of children enrolled in the first year, and this data is subsequently transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) for verification and the onward distribution of funds.

Who Can Receive 5,000 Hryvnias

The right to receive this payment is granted to:

  • One of the parents or the child’s legal representative who is a Ukrainian citizen.

  • Foreigners and stateless persons who legally reside in Ukraine and live with the child.

  • Individuals who possess refugee status or require additional protection.

  • Legal representatives of orphans and children deprived of parental care, including foster parents in family-type orphanages, adoptive parents, guardians, and other authorised persons.

However, state assistance is not provided if the child is abroad or resides in a temporarily occupied territory for which an official end date of occupation has not been determined.

Furthermore, any received funds must be returned if it is established that false information was submitted or if errors are found in the data provided by the educational institution.

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted via two methods:

  • Through the "Diia" app: An electronic application must be submitted no later than 1 November of the current academic year.

  • Through the Pension Fund of Ukraine: Alternatively, applicants can contact the PFU authorities and submit a paper application.

How Payments Are Made

Upon receiving an application, the Pension Fund verifies the information within 10 working days and forwards it to the authorised bank.

The bank, in turn, has up to 10 working days to open or confirm a special IBAN-format account.

The procedure for crediting funds depends on the application method:

  • If documents are processed through "Diia," the money is automatically credited to the special account linked to the virtual "Diia.Card."

  • If a paper application is submitted, the payment can be credited either to the "Diia.Card" or to another special account opened with one of the banks designated by the government.

Citizens who already possess special accounts opened for participation in other state programmes are not required to open new ones; these accounts remain valid. If an individual has several such accounts, the funds will automatically be credited to the one opened most recently.

Should the allocated money not be used for its intended purpose, any unspent balance will be returned to the PFU account.

 

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