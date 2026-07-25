Children May Have Restricted Access to Social Networks: A Bill Is Being Prepared in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada is working on a bill aimed at strengthening the protection of children in the digital space and may provide for restrictions on minors' access to social networks.

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The Verkhovna Rada aims to enhance the protection of children in the digital sphere, specifically by restricting access to social media platforms. This initiative was announced by Yulia Gryshyna, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, who confirmed that potential legislative solutions are currently under development.

"We are currently drafting a bill, a process I initiated within the Verkhovna Rada, concerning restrictions – or rather, the protection of our children in the digital space," Gryshyna stated. "This addresses an issue that, as you may be aware, is being tackled by countries worldwide, particularly in Europe. Many have completely prohibited children’s access to social media due to the presence of, frankly, terrible content. Our review of various studies confirms that this issue unequivocally demands the attention of the Ukrainian state."

Gryshyna

added that scientific research on the impact of digital devices on children, especially within the educational context, is being thoroughly analysed during the

bill’s preparation. "I have already examined numerous studies, including those on the influence of gadgets on children during lessons," she elaborated.

Further details regarding the proposed legislative changes have not yet been released by Yulia Gryshyna.

It is noteworthy that Europe is also preparing new regulations to safeguard children online. The European Commission has proposed establishing a minimum age at which minors can use social media platforms without parental supervision.

Concurrently, Canada intends to limit children’s access to social media and AI chatbots.

The government of the United Arab Emirates has also decided to prohibit social media use for children under

15, and the French parliament has approved legislation banning social media access for children under 15.

In a related development, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation reviewed Draft Law of Ukraine No. 15105, "On Amendments to Article 53 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Education' regarding the obligation of students not to use phones, tablets, and smartwatches during lessons except for educational and/or medical needs."

The bill’s objective is to mitigate student distraction from the educational process and address other issues linked to the use of phones, tablets, and smartwatches, except when these devices are essential for educational or medical

purposes. The document proposed amending Article 53 of the Law of Ukraine "On Education" to legally mandate that students refrain from using such devices during lessons, unless required for educational or medical reasons.

Following a discussion, the Committee members unanimously recommended that the Verkhovna Rada return the bill to its author for revision, based on the outcomes of its first reading.

Additionally, the Committee advised the Ministry of Education and Science to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to develop comprehensive strategies for regulating the use of digital devices in general secondary education institutions.

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