Earning on Cryptocurrency Turned Out to Be a Trap: The Case of Dangerous Fraudsters Was Sent to Court

The police have completed the investigation of a fraudulent group that caused citizens damages amounting to 790 thousand hryvnias.

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Cyber police and investigators from the Kharkiv region have uncovered an organised fraud group comprising residents from the regional centre, Kremenchuk, and Cherkasy, aged between 24 and 27 years. This was reported by the Cyber Police.

The suspects used Telegram channels and social media to find individuals willing to earn money trading cryptocurrency. Victims were informed about allegedly significant profits but were required to pay a "commission" and a "profit tax" to receive them.

The police conducted 27 searches at the suspects' residences, during which computer equipment, mobile phones, and bank cards were seized. Property belonging to the suspects, valued at 750,000 hryvnias, was also seized.

The indictment for fraud against seven perpetrators and the organiser, who has been detained, has been sent to court. The accused face up to 12 years in prison. Two more suspects are currently wanted.

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