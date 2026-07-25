Will a Subsidy be Granted if a Household Member Has a Land Share: P FR's Answer

PFR: the amount of the subsidy is calculated taking into account the income received from the land share.

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The Main Directorate of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region has clarified whether a housing subsidy will be granted if a household member owns a land share.

"The income generated by the land share for the household (during the period it was received) is considered when allocating a housing subsidy. The subsidy amount is calculated taking into account this income," the PFU stated.

They also added that if the tenant pays the owner of the land share rent in kind, a corresponding report must be submitted to the tax authorities, indicating the monetary equivalent of the rent’s value.

Information regarding the income received by the owner of the land share is transmitted to the Pension Fund of Ukraine through electronic data exchange with the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

However, if the land share does not generate income for the household, its existence does not affect the granting or the amount of the housing subsidy.

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