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Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko Reported the Detention of the Organiser of the Weapons Exhibition Hit by Russian Missiles

12:12, 25 July 2026 134
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The organizer of the weapons exhibition was also notified of suspicion.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko Reported the Detention of the Organiser of the Weapons Exhibition Hit by Russian Missiles
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Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has reported the detention of the main organiser of the weapons exhibition struck by Russian missiles. The individual has been notified of suspicion, and a court will soon rule on a preventive measure.

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"War does not forgive irresponsibility.

Ten dead. The youngest was only 19 years old. One hundred wounded. Destroyed houses. People who lost relatives. Animals that died or were injured.

Russia is behind this strike. It is Russia that committed another war crime.

However, the investigation is also establishing circumstances that could have increased the scale of this tragedy," he stated.

Mr Kravchenko noted that, according to the investigation, a weapons association organised a large-scale event without approvals from the military command, regional and district military administrations, or other authorised bodies. The event involved military personnel, representatives of government agencies, international partners, and businesses. The programme included, in particular, a demonstration of air defence systems.

"More than 300 people were invited to an open location. The nearest shelter, with an area of only 34 square metres, was approximately 100 metres from the event site. This meant that hundreds of people were, from the outset, in conditions of obvious security risk.

Invitations were dispatched nine days before the event, and the exact place and time were announced only a day beforehand. The investigation is checking whether these actions could have contributed to the enemy’s ability to prepare a targeted strike.

The main organiser of the event has been detained and notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will soon decide on a preventive measure. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under escort in a medical facility," Mr Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General added that urgent searches were conducted at the association’s office and at the residences of individuals who may be involved in organising the event.

"A separate legal assessment will be given to the actions or inactions of all officials who were obliged to respond to potential risks. We are checking the activities of the relevant units of the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), government bodies, local self-government, and military command to ascertain how properly the security situation was monitored, whether potential threats were identified and assessed in a timely manner, whether legally prescribed response measures were taken, and whether the actions or inactions of responsible officials could have influenced the development of events. We continue working," Kravchenko concluded.

 

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