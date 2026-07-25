The White House confirmed the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on July 28.

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The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by Reuters, citing a White House official.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 28 July.

Additionally, a source from Ukrainian circles informed the agency that Zelenskyy is keen to travel to the US, but his team is awaiting official confirmation of Trump’s schedule from the White House.

According to the source, US and Ukrainian officials have discussed a proposal for an aerial ceasefire, which is intended for presentation to Russian officials as part of a new round of peace proposals aimed at ending the war.

Earlier reports indicated that Zelenskyy’s visit to the US was planned for 28 July. During his stay, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham and will also hold separate talks with Donald Trump.

It is recalled that on 12 July, it was announced that US Senator Lindsey Graham had passed away at the age of 71. On 10 July, the senator had met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

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