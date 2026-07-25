International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan Removed from Office Due to Harassment

A junior ICC prosecution staff member reported sexual harassment by Karim Khan.

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The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed the decision of the Assembly of States Parties to remove Karim Khan from the position of prosecutor. He was previously accused of sexual harassment.

82 out of 125 ICC member states voted for Khan’s dismissal. He was found guilty of a "serious breach of official duties" related to sexual harassment, Reuters reports.

Khan denies all accusations, and his lawyers have announced their intention to appeal the decision.

The investigation specifically concerned allegations from a junior ICC prosecution staff member who reported inappropriate sexual behavior by Khan.

Because of this case, he was previously suspended from his duties, with his functions temporarily performed by deputies.

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