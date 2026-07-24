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In Mykolaiv, an 18-year-old moped driver hit a pensioner at a crosswalk: what punishment the court assigned

23:48, 24 July 2026 94
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The court in Mykolaiv punished an 18-year-old moped driver for an accident involving a pensioner who sustained moderate injuries.
In Mykolaiv, an 18-year-old moped driver hit a pensioner at a crosswalk: what punishment the court assigned
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In Mykolaiv, the court sentenced an 18-year-old moped driver who hit a pensioner at a pedestrian crossing. The young man was found guilty of violating traffic rules that led to the victim’s injuries.

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According to the Central District Court of Mykolaiv, the incident occurred in June 2025 on Central Avenue. While driving a moped, the 18-year-old student of one of the city’s technical lyceums approached an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing but did not ensure the safety of the movement and struck an elderly woman who was crossing the road.

As a result of the accident, the victim sustained moderate bodily injuries.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted his guilt, confirmed that he violated the traffic rules, expressed remorse, apologized to the victim, and partially compensated the material damage caused.

After examining all the evidence, the court found the young man guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the court’s verdict, he was sentenced to one year of probation supervision and was deprived of the right to drive vehicles for the same period.

During the year, the convicted person must regularly report to the probation authority, notify about changes in residence, work, or study, not leave the territory of Ukraine without the consent of the authorized body, and also complete the probation program "Life Skills Development."

In addition, the court partially satisfied the victim’s civil claim and ordered the young man to pay 20,000 hryvnias as compensation for moral damage.

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