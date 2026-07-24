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Sweden Introduces New Rules for Migrants: Who and Why Can Lose Residence Permits

21:52, 24 July 2026 132
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The new rules provide for a broader review of foreigners' behavior.
Sweden Introduces New Rules for Migrants: Who and Why Can Lose Residence Permits
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New rules have come into effect in Sweden under which foreigners can lose their residence permits not only due to serious crimes. During case reviews, migration authorities can now also consider unpaid debts, abuse of social benefits, and failure to comply with government requirements.

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According to the Swedish Migration Agency, they can assess not only criminal offenses but also other actions that indicate violations of the country’s residence rules. In particular, this concerns significant debts, illegal income or state aid receipt, as well as ignoring government decisions.

Sweden’s Minister for Migration, Johan Forssell, stated that people living in the country should not harm it.

According to him, the goal of the reform is to make Sweden’s migration rules among the strictest in the Scandinavian countries.

At the same time, the Migration Agency emphasized that each situation will be considered individually. One minor violation alone will not automatically be grounds for canceling a residence permit or deportation.

 As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the leader of the Czech political movement SPD, Tomio Okamura, stated that the Czech Republic is allegedly negotiating within the European Union about the possible termination of temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. According to him, support from other EU countries is needed to implement such an initiative.

Okamura also stated that he advocates for the earliest possible termination of temporary protection for all Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. Among his arguments, he mentioned that some Ukrainian citizens allegedly regularly travel home "on vacation."

He associates the termination of temporary protection primarily with the end of the war in Ukraine. The politician believes that after the end of hostilities, this mechanism will lose its relevance, and Ukrainians will have to either return home or apply for standard residence permits in the Czech Republic.

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