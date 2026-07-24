Every 30 Days — Mandatory Information for Families: How They Propose to Change the System for Searching for Missing Persons

The initiative envisions that families will be able to track the progress of the search for their loved ones online.

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Thousands of Ukrainian families have long endured uncertainty, awaiting information about loved ones who went missing while defending Ukraine. Against this backdrop, an initiative was announced to comprehensively update the state system for searching for such service personnel. Proposed changes include unified rules for conducting search operations, improved coordination between state bodies, the creation of specialised search groups, an electronic portal for families, and regular updates on search progress.

Families of Service Personnel Propose Changes to the System for Searching for Missing Persons

A petition has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers on behalf of families of service personnel who went missing under special circumstances while defending Ukraine. The appeal emphasises the urgent need to improve the state system for their search.

The authors note that thousands of Ukrainian families live daily in uncertainty, lacking sufficient information about the fate of their relatives. In their opinion, the current search system requires better coordination, transparency, and clear interaction algorithms among all state bodies.

In this regard, the government is requested to develop and approve a comprehensive set of state measures to ensure the effective search for service personnel who went missing under special circumstances.

Proposed Changes

It is proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers:

Approve a unified state procedure for organising and conducting search operations concerning service personnel who went missing under special circumstances.

Define a clear interaction algorithm between the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, National Guard of Ukraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine, National Police of Ukraine, Coordination Headquarters on Prisoner of War Affairs, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, and other bodies.

Introduce mandatory search operations after the security situation has stabilised in the area where the service person went missing, if possible, without disproportionate risk to the lives and health of other service personnel.

Ensure the creation and proper funding of specialised search groups equipped with modern technical means, including unmanned aerial vehicles, aerial reconnaissance tools, modern communication devices, and other technologies.

Create a unified electronic system for recording conducted search operations, documenting all actions taken, responsible persons, and results.

Introduce a personal electronic portal for families of missing persons through which they can receive information about the status of case processing, measures taken, and responsible bodies, within the limits permitted by law.

Establish mandatory regular updates to families about conducted measures at least once every 30 calendar days, even if no new information is available.

Strengthen the personal responsibility of officials for unjustified delays, improper execution, or failure to carry out search organisation measures.

Create an independent public control mechanism for the organisation of search operations, involving representatives of families of missing service personnel, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, and public organisations working in the field of protecting the rights of such families.

Develop a state standard for psychological, legal, and informational support for families of service personnel who went missing under special circumstances.

What the Authors of the Appeal Emphasise

The authors state that the state must do everything possible to establish the fate of every Ukrainian defender.

In their opinion, every service person should be confident that, in the event of disappearance, the state will use all possible legal means to search for them, and every family has the right to dignified treatment, timely information, and the assurance that the search for their loved one is a real state priority.

The appeal also calls on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to support the relevant initiative, develop and approve the necessary regulatory legal acts, and ensure proper funding and coordination of the state system for searching for service personnel who went missing under special circumstances.

This concerns petition No. 41/010387-26ep.

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