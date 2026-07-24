Oleksandr Syrskyi Officially Transferred the Powers of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mykhailo Drapatyi

The ceremony of transferring powers took place with the participation of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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General Oleksandr Syrskyi officially transferred his authority as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

During the ceremony, Acting Minister of Defence Yevhen Khmara introduced the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, and the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Ihor Skybyuk, to the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ahead is a new stage. I wish the new military leadership strength, endurance, wise decisions, unity with the troops, and victories. May every decision bring Ukraine closer to peace, and every order preserve the lives of our warriors and inflict devastating losses on the enemy," said Oleksandr Syrskyi.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, on 21 July, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that Mykhailo Drapatyi would be the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 22 July, decrees from Volodymyr Zelenskyy were published concerning the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi to this position.

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