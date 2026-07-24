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Cash Assistance for Independence Day: How Veterans Can Receive Payments in 2026

19:04, 24 July 2026 118
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Veterans do not need to apply additionally for the payment.
Cash Assistance for Independence Day: How Veterans Can Receive Payments in 2026
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War veterans who receive housing and communal services benefits from the Pension Fund of Ukraine and are not serving in the military will not need to submit additional applications in 2026 to receive a one-time cash payment for Ukraine’s Independence Day. 

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According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the payment will be made automatically in August 2026 simultaneously with the accrual of benefits for housing and communal services.

That is, veterans who meet these conditions do not need to personally contact the Pension Fund authorities to arrange the assistance — the funds will be credited without any additional actions on their part.

This concerns the annual one-time cash payment for Ukraine’s Independence Day, which is provided for war veterans and other categories of citizens defined by law.

The procedure for making this payment is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated December 27, 2023, No. 1396 "Certain Issues of Social Protection for Persons with Special Labor Merits to the Motherland, War Veterans, and Persons Working in Special Conditions."

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainians entitled to the annual one-time cash assistance for Independence Day will receive from 450 to 3100 UAH in 2026 depending on their status. For most recipients, the payment will be assigned automatically, but certain categories of citizens will need to independently apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

As reminded by the PFU, the procedure for providing assistance is defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolutions No. 602 dated May 13, 2026, and No. 1396 dated December 27, 2023. 

Annual state support is provided for war veterans, persons with disabilities due to war, family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine, victims of Nazi persecution, and other categories of citizens who have the appropriate status according to the legislation.

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