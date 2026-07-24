Traveling Abroad for a Father of Many Children: Is a Deferral Needed if the Children Are from Different Marriages

The status of a father of many children alone is not enough — to cross the border, one more mandatory condition must be met.

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The status of a father of many children by itself does not guarantee the ability to leave Ukraine without obstacles during martial law. Even if three children were born from different marriages, to cross the state border it is necessary to fulfill one more important condition — to obtain a deferral from mobilization. Only after this will the information about it be displayed in the “Reserve+” application, which must be presented during border control.

Which fathers of many children can travel abroad

During martial law, restrictions apply to Ukrainian citizens liable for military service regarding leaving the country. At the same time, the legislation provides a number of exceptions, including for persons entitled to a deferral from mobilization.

This category includes fathers of many children. At the same time, the right to travel does not depend on whether the three children were born in one marriage or in different ones.

Why birth certificates of children are not enough

Lawyers emphasize that mere confirmation of paternity is not sufficient to cross the border.

To travel abroad, the right to a deferral must be officially issued at the territorial recruitment and social support center. After issuance, it must be reflected in the “Reserve+” application, which must be shown during border control.

If the deferral is not issued, it should be obtained before planning a trip abroad.

Until when is the deferral valid for a father of many children

The right to a deferral from mobilization remains until the eldest of the three children turns 18 years old.

The basis for granting it is the presence of three minor children of the person liable for military service.

When can a deferral be obtained if one child is from a previous marriage

The legislation also provides separate cases when the right to a deferral may arise even if the third child is the child of the wife from a previous marriage.

In such situations, the decision depends on fulfilling the conditions established by law, which confirm the right of the person liable for military service to the corresponding basis for a deferral.

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