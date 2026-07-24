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Volodymyr Zelensky Stated He Is Ready to Sign a Peace Agreement with Russia at the White House

19:55, 24 July 2026 203
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The President stated he is ready to come to the USA to sign a peace agreement, but emphasized: everything depends on Donald Trump.
Volodymyr Zelensky Stated He Is Ready to Sign a Peace Agreement with Russia at the White House
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated his readiness to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office of the White House or at the Mar-a-Lago residence, provided that appropriate conditions are established.

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He indicated that the realisation of such a scenario is contingent upon the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy made these remarks during an interview with American blogger Lori Lumer.

During their discussion, Lumer enquired whether the Ukrainian President would agree to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy responded: "Yes, I am ready. I am ready to come to the Oval Office or to Mar-a-Lago to sign a peace agreement. Everything depends on Trump."

The President did not specify the exact conditions under which Ukraine might conclude such an agreement, nor did he elaborate on any potential arrangements currently under discussion.

 

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