Ukraine will launch a new format of the State Final Examination (DPA) for schoolchildren: what tasks will be included and who will take the exam

During this assessment, knowledge in the language-literature and mathematics educational fields will be tested.

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In the fall of 2026, Ukraine will conduct a pilot testing of a new model of the State Final Examination (DPA). About 2,000 10th-grade students will participate.

The exam will be organized by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment. As reported by the director of UCEQA, Tetiana Vakulenko, the pilot DPA will test students' knowledge in two educational fields — language-literature and mathematics. Participants will be tenth graders who have already completed the basic secondary education program, i.e., finished 9th grade.

In the future, the assessment model is planned to be expanded. The list may include tasks from natural sciences, history, and foreign language educational fields.

A special online platform will be created to conduct the exam. Through it, students will receive materials, and schools will upload the results.

Access to individual results will be available only to educational institutions. At other levels, only aggregated statistical data will be used.

The new DPA will have a combined format — some tasks will be completed electronically by students, and some — in writing.

Online, tasks that can be automatically assessed will be checked, including:

basic mathematical calculations;

lexical tasks;

text analysis.

On paper, students will complete tasks that require detailed answers:

writing their own texts;

explaining the process of solving problems;

formulating reasoned answers.

The format of the State Final Examination for 12th-grade students is still being developed. The final model is planned to be determined after the launch of the senior specialized school.

It is expected that all graduates will take basic level assessments in the language-literature and mathematics fields. Specialized subjects will be taken at an advanced level according to the chosen field of study.

The Ministry of Education and Science is also considering the possibility that the results of the DPA after 12th grade could in the future replace certain entrance exams to higher education institutions.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukraine plans to change the rules of the admission campaign and exempt schoolchildren from taking the State Final Examination. Relevant provisions are included in draft law No. 15254, which proposes to cancel the DPA for education seekers who will complete each level of full general secondary education in 2027.

The document provides for changes in the admission campaign rules and the cancellation of the State Final Examination in 2027. The draft law aims to ensure early determination of admission conditions for future applicants and give the government and the Ministry of Education more opportunities to adapt procedures to martial law conditions.