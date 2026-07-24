  1. In Ukraine

Ukraine will launch a new format of the State Final Examination (DPA) for schoolchildren: what tasks will be included and who will take the exam

19:39, 24 July 2026 73
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During this assessment, knowledge in the language-literature and mathematics educational fields will be tested.
Ukraine will launch a new format of the State Final Examination (DPA) for schoolchildren: what tasks will be included and who will take the exam
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the fall of 2026, Ukraine will conduct a pilot testing of a new model of the State Final Examination (DPA). About 2,000 10th-grade students will participate.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The exam will be organized by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment. As reported by the director of UCEQA, Tetiana Vakulenko, the pilot DPA will test students' knowledge in two educational fields — language-literature and mathematics. Participants will be tenth graders who have already completed the basic secondary education program, i.e., finished 9th grade.

In the future, the assessment model is planned to be expanded. The list may include tasks from natural sciences, history, and foreign language educational fields.

A special online platform will be created to conduct the exam. Through it, students will receive materials, and schools will upload the results.

Access to individual results will be available only to educational institutions. At other levels, only aggregated statistical data will be used.

The new DPA will have a combined format — some tasks will be completed electronically by students, and some — in writing.

Online, tasks that can be automatically assessed will be checked, including:

  • basic mathematical calculations;
  • lexical tasks;
  • text analysis.

On paper, students will complete tasks that require detailed answers:

  • writing their own texts;
  • explaining the process of solving problems;
  • formulating reasoned answers.

The format of the State Final Examination for 12th-grade students is still being developed. The final model is planned to be determined after the launch of the senior specialized school.

It is expected that all graduates will take basic level assessments in the language-literature and mathematics fields. Specialized subjects will be taken at an advanced level according to the chosen field of study.

The Ministry of Education and Science is also considering the possibility that the results of the DPA after 12th grade could in the future replace certain entrance exams to higher education institutions.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukraine plans to change the rules of the admission campaign and exempt schoolchildren from taking the State Final Examination. Relevant provisions are included in draft law No. 15254, which proposes to cancel the DPA for education seekers who will complete each level of full general secondary education in 2027.

The document provides for changes in the admission campaign rules and the cancellation of the State Final Examination in 2027. The draft law aims to ensure early determination of admission conditions for future applicants and give the government and the Ministry of Education more opportunities to adapt procedures to martial law conditions.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

The Military Medical Commission Mobilized a Man Who Had Been Registered with a Psychiatrist for Years: The Court Found Violations During the MMC

19:26, 23 July 2026 8k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 8k
Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 10k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 11k
A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

A soldier died at combat positions, but "not in that" territory: the court overturned the refusal to pay the family 15 million UAH

18:32, 23 July 2026 5k
The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

ECHR upheld the arrest of those accused of treason for handing over videos of Ukrainian Armed Forces military fortifications to Russia

ECHR: even during martial law, prolonged detention for crimes against national security can be lawful.

Oksana Ferchuk, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine: Biography and Professional Path

Oksana Ferchuk headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine after several years of work on the digital transformation of the defense sector.

European Standard of Justice 2026: Analysis of the Rule of Law Report and Its Impact on Ukraine

The battle for judicial independence: a comparative analysis of the judicial systems of the EU and candidate countries.

Oleksandr Kravchenko: Career Path from Economic Consultant to Minister

Oleksandr Kravchenko is an economist with many years of experience in international consulting who headed the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine: what is known about him.

21st Extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine: The Supreme Court and Local Courts of Kyiv Have Already Elected Delegates

Who will elect members of the High Council of Justice and judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine: The Supreme Court, local courts of Kyiv, and several appellate courts have already elected their delegates.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]