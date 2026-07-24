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Reorganization of Municipal Enterprises: When Communities Can Transform a Municipal Enterprise into an LLC

20:29, 24 July 2026 136
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After legislative changes, local self-government bodies can reorganize municipal enterprises into LLCs; however, before making such a decision, it is necessary to assess all associated risks and consequences.
Reorganization of Municipal Enterprises: When Communities Can Transform a Municipal Enterprise into an LLC
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The transformation of municipal enterprises is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion in local self-government bodies. Recent legislative changes have opened up opportunities for communities to reconsider approaches to managing municipal property, including through the reorganization of municipal enterprises into limited liability companies. At the same time, such a decision requires a comprehensive assessment of its legal, economic, and social consequences.

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Why has the topic of transforming municipal enterprises become relevant?

Recent legislative changes have effectively initiated a new approach to the functioning of legal entities in the state and municipal sectors. 

The legal basis for such transformations is formed, in particular, by the Law of Ukraine "On the Peculiarities of Regulating the Activities of Legal Entities of Certain Organizational and Legal Forms During the Transitional Period and Associations of Legal Entities" No. 4196 dated January 9, 2025, the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine," the Law of Ukraine "On Limited and Additional Liability Companies," as well as government regulatory acts that define the procedure for reorganizing enterprises. This is reminded by the Labor and Employment Inspection of the Dnipro City Council. 

In fact, communities have received legislative mechanisms to modernize their enterprises and introduce modern principles of corporate governance.

Five reasons why communities consider reorganization:

1. Transition to a modern corporate governance model

One of the key motives for transformation is to bring the management system of municipal enterprises closer to European standards.

A unitary municipal enterprise traditionally depends significantly on the decisions of the owner — the territorial community represented by the local self-government body. The corporate model, on the other hand, provides for a clearer division of functions between the owner, management bodies, and executive management.

This approach can ensure greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency of management processes.

2. Utilizing transitional period opportunities

Law No. 4196 establishes special transitional mechanisms that allow communities not to rush decisions but to comprehensively assess the activities of enterprises.

In practice, this is an opportunity to conduct an audit of the financial condition, assess assets, check debt obligations, analyze the staffing structure, current licenses, and determine prospects for further development.

3. Improving the management system

A limited liability company operates under a clearly defined corporate model.

The charter of such a company regulates the structure of management bodies, their competence, the procedure for participant involvement, rules for accounting shares, and decision-making mechanisms.

This allows for a more effective division of responsibility among governing bodies and improves the quality of management decisions.

4. New opportunities for attracting financing

Transforming an enterprise can become an additional tool for attracting investments, modernizing material and technical bases, and implementing infrastructure projects.

This is especially relevant for communities that need to restore facilities, purchase modern equipment, or develop new areas of activity.

In this case, reorganization acts not only as a legal procedure but also as a mechanism for economic development.

5. Optimization of the municipal sector

Many territorial communities operate several enterprises with similar functions, which often leads to duplication of powers and inefficient use of resources.

Reorganization allows optimizing such a network, merging separate enterprises, or changing their operational model.

However, any decisions should be based on economic analysis, not just the desire to change the organizational and legal form.

How does the reorganization procedure proceed?

Reorganization of a municipal enterprise is a complex process that covers legal, property, financial, and personnel aspects.

Stage 1. Preparation

First, a comprehensive analysis of the enterprise’s activities is conducted.

The following are assessed:

  • financial indicators;
  • composition of property;
  • accounts payable;
  • current permits and licenses;
  • prospects for further activity.

At the same time, the optimal organizational and legal form is determined — limited liability company, joint-stock company, or another option depending on the specifics of the enterprise.

Stage 2. Personnel issues regulation

Any reorganization can affect employees' labor rights.

If significant working conditions change or staff reductions occur, the employer must comply with all guarantees provided by labor legislation.

Thus, the process concerns not only documents and property but also the social protection of employees.

Stage 3. Decision to start reorganization

The local self-government body makes a decision that defines:

  • enterprises subject to reorganization;
  • the method of reorganization (transformation, merger, etc.);
  • composition of the reorganization commission;
  • procedure of its work;
  • composition of the inventory commission;
  • mechanism for interaction with creditors;
  • other organizational issues.

Stage 4. Conducting inventory

One of the most important procedures is inventory.

It allows establishing the actual composition of assets, property, and liabilities of the enterprise.

The results obtained are used during the preparation of the transfer act, without which completing the reorganization is impossible.

Stage 5. Transfer of property

Property issues require special attention.

Legislation allows transferring property to the authorized capital of the company at its book value without conducting an independent appraisal.

If the book value is zero, the fair market value determined by an appraiser may be used.

Legislation also permits the use of usufruct arrangements, where municipal property is transferred to the company for use but is accounted for on the usufructuary’s balance sheet.

Final stage

The final stage of the procedure includes:

  • approval of the transfer act;
  • creation of the limited liability company;
  • approval of the charter;
  • formation of management bodies;
  • state registration of the termination of the municipal enterprise;
  • state registration of the newly created company.

The charter of the new company defines the procedure of its activities, management system, competence of bodies, rules of participant involvement, and other corporate matters.

Right or obligation after all?

Current legislation does not require the automatic transformation of all municipal enterprises. At the same time, local self-government bodies have received legislative tools to reform those enterprises for which it is economically and managerially expedient.

Before making a decision, the community must assess a number of practical aspects:

  • whether the enterprise is financially stable;
  • what property is under its use;
  • whether there are significant debt obligations;
  • whether the current management model meets modern needs;
  • whether the new organizational and legal form will promote the enterprise’s development;
  • how changes will affect employees;
  • what risks the community will bear.

Reorganization of a municipal enterprise is not a simple change of legal form. First and foremost, it is an opportunity to comprehensively assess the enterprise’s activities, streamline property relations, review the management system, and determine further development strategy.

For some communities, the optimal solution will be creating a limited liability company; for others — merging enterprises or maintaining the current operational model.

The key criterion should remain not the reorganization itself but its ability to ensure more efficient use of municipal property, improve the quality of services for residents, and contribute to the sustainable development of the territorial community.

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