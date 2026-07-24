How to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if there are no documents proving residence

If a person permanently resided in Ukraine at the time of the declaration of independence or as of November 13, 1991, but still does not have citizenship, they can apply for it.

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People who permanently resided in the territory of Ukraine at the time of the declaration of independence or as of November 13, 1991, but have not yet obtained Ukrainian citizenship, can confirm this fact in the manner prescribed by law. This is necessary for obtaining a pension, social benefits, inheritance, marriage registration, and resolving other legal issues.

As explained by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, establishing the fact of permanent residence in the territory of Ukraine is grounds for confirming citizenship of Ukraine or acquiring it by territorial origin.

This procedure can be used by citizens of the former USSR who permanently resided in Ukraine as of August 24, 1991. It also applies to persons who lived in Ukraine as of November 13, 1991, and were not citizens of other states, as well as those who arrived for permanent residence after this date and have a mark "citizen of Ukraine" in their 1974 USSR passport. The same right applies to their children who arrived with their parents before reaching adulthood.

The fact of residence can be confirmed by one or several documents. These include certificates from local self-government bodies, educational institutions, workplaces or places of residence, apartment cards, registration cards, employment record book, military ID, medical book, extract from the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, certificate from the Unified State Demographic Register, and other documents indicating the period of residence in Ukraine.

If the State Migration Service refused to confirm citizenship due to the absence of necessary documents, a person can apply to the court with a statement to establish the fact of permanent residence.

The statement must specify which fact needs to be established and for what purpose, as well as explain why it is impossible to obtain or restore documents confirming this fact, for example, due to loss or destruction of archives. The statement should be accompanied by available evidence of residence and, if possible, a written refusal from the State Migration Service.

A court fee of 665.60 hryvnias must be paid when submitting the statement to the court.

Persons who do not have documents proving identity and confirming Ukrainian citizenship can also use free legal assistance. This includes consultations with lawyers, preparation of procedural documents, and representation of interests, including in court.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", citizens of several foreign countries who have Ukrainian origin or relatives connected with the territory of Ukraine can acquire Ukrainian citizenship by territorial origin in a simplified procedure.

To do this, it is necessary to confirm the relevant connection with Ukraine, submit a specified package of documents, pass three mandatory exams, and pay the consular fee.