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Up to 8,500 UAH fine and animal confiscation: what cat and dog owners can be punished for

21:41, 24 July 2026 30
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Much higher expenses await dog and cat owners in cases of animal cruelty.
Up to 8,500 UAH fine and animal confiscation: what cat and dog owners can be punished for
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Pet owners in Ukraine can be fined for violating the rules of keeping dogs and cats. Liability is provided for improper care, violation of walking rules, as well as cruel treatment of animals.

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According to Article 154 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CUAO) "Violation of the rules for keeping dogs and cats", animal owners must comply with established rules for keeping pets.

In particular, owners must:

  • provide proper conditions for keeping and caring for animals;
  • comply with animal registration rules if such a requirement is established by local regulations;
  • walk dogs in designated places;
  • walk dogs of breeds listed as dangerous only on a leash and with a muzzle;
  • clean up after animals in public places according to the rules of settlement improvement.

A fine is provided for violation of these requirements:

  • from 170 to 340 UAH — for citizens;
  • from 340 to 510 UAH — if such a violation is committed repeatedly within a year.

If due to violation of keeping rules a dog or cat causes harm to a person’s health or property, the fine ranges from 1,700 to 3,400 UAH. In such cases, animal confiscation may also be applied.

Separate liability is provided for animal cruelty.

According to Article 89 of the CUAO "Cruel treatment of animals", for cruel treatment of animals, including stray ones, a fine is imposed:

  • from 3,400 to 5,100 UAH;
  • for repeated violation within a year — up to 8,500 UAH.

In addition, the issue of animal protection is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment". The document defines the duties of owners regarding humane treatment, ensuring proper conditions of keeping, and preventing actions that may harm the health or life of the animal.

Also, rules for handling pets may be established by local self-government bodies in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Improvement of Settlements". Local improvement rules often determine the order of dog walking, cleaning up after animals, and other requirements for owners.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper"", in Ukraine, children under 14 years old are prohibited from walking dogs alone, and owners may face fines up to 5,100 UAH for violating walking rules.

As explained by the Kyiv Patrol Police, walking with a pet is not only pleasure but also responsibility. During walks, it is necessary to care for the safety of both your animal and other people and animals.

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