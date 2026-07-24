In Kyiv, a man deceived three women out of more than 190 thousand hryvnias by promising love

The man told women about love and a fictitious service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but it later turned out that he had a family, and his wife even knew what he was doing on dating sites.

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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers reported suspicion against a 32-year-old man who, according to the investigation, deceived three women for a total amount of more than 190 thousand hryvnias. The man met the victims online, pretended to be a serviceman, and used romantic relationships to seize their property.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man was interested in women 10-15 years older than him, who had stable jobs or their own small businesses. After several dates and declarations of love, the man said he had to go on a combat mission and worried that during his absence his beloved would find another.

For a "test of the strength of the relationship," the man offered the women to temporarily hand over jewelry to him for safekeeping as a kind of "guarantee" of their fidelity.

After receiving the jewelry, the man contacted them less and less, and later the women realized they had simply been deceived.

The prosecutor’s office established that the man pawned the jewelry. He had a family, and his wife even knew what her husband was doing on dating sites.

Currently, the suspect is known to be involved in three episodes of fraud totaling more than 190 thousand hryvnias.

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