Hot water and hot water drainage are different services: who to pay and submit readings to in Kyiv

These are different services provided by different companies.

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Supply of hot water and hot water drainage are two different services provided by different companies. Because of this, meter readings must be submitted separately, and payments made according to the received bills.

As explained by the municipal services, the main difference is that:

hot water is supplied to the building by Kyivteploenergo, while hot water drainage is provided by Kyivvodokanal.

Therefore, consumers need to submit readings and pay for each service separately.

How to submit readings for hot water supply

Readings for the hot water supply service can be submitted through:

personal account on the website of the Communal Service Center;

personal account on the Kyivteploenergo website;

chatbots on Telegram and Viber;

the "Komunalka" mobile app (available on the App Store and Google Play);

phone numbers: 0 800 404 407 and (044) 247-40-40.

How to submit readings for hot water drainage

To submit readings for hot water drainage, you can use:

the personal account of Kyivvodokanal;

the personal account of the Communal Service Center;

mobile application;

chatbots on Viber and Telegram;

contact center by phone: (044) 202-02-02 or (044) 247-40-40.

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