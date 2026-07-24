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Mobilization in Ukraine: Who Is Mandatory to Be Drafted During Martial Law

21:05, 24 July 2026 120
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Those drafted into the Defense Forces of Ukraine during mobilization serve where they are most needed.
Mobilization in Ukraine: Who Is Mandatory to Be Drafted During Martial Law
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During the martial law in Ukraine, citizens liable for military service who meet the legal requirements are subject to conscription by mobilization. At the same time, exceptions or the possibility of voluntary service only are provided for certain age and social categories.

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Men aged 18 to 24 who are not liable for military service are not subject to mobilization. However, they may voluntarily join the military service by signing a contract.

At the same time, men aged 18 to 25 may be mobilized if they are reserve officers or have already completed compulsory military service.

The main category subject to mobilization remains men aged 25 to 60. They may be called up for military service provided they are recognized as fit for health and have no legal grounds for deferment.

Men over 60 years old are not subject to mobilization. However, they may voluntarily serve under contract. For this, the consent of the military unit commander and confirmation of health fitness are required.

Women are also not subject to conscription during mobilization. They can join the Defense Forces of Ukraine only voluntarily by signing a contract, provided they are not pregnant and do not raise a child alone.

At the same time, for women with medical or pharmaceutical education, military registration is mandatory. This requires registering for military service and timely updating personal data. However, even for this category, military service is possible only on a voluntary basis.

Foreigners and stateless persons are also not subject to mobilization. They can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine only under contract.

After mobilization, servicemen are sent to those Defense Forces units where there is the greatest need for replenishment. Before being sent to the military unit, they undergo the necessary training.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws No. 4928-IX and No. 4929-IX, which extend the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

Law No. 4928-IX provides for the extension of the martial law period from August 2, 2026, by 90 days. Law No. 4929-IX extends the general mobilization for the same period — from August 2, 2026.

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