5G "Eats" Smartphone Battery: Why the Battery Drains Faster and How to Fix It

If a user is at the edge of 5G coverage, the smartphone modem operates at maximum power to maintain the connection.

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Using fifth-generation networks can reduce smartphone battery life by 6–11% compared to 4G LTE. The reason lies in the specifics of modern network operation and increased device load.

As experts explained, the main cause of faster battery drain is the architecture of most 5G networks. Currently, operators mostly use a non-standalone architecture (NSA), where the smartphone simultaneously supports connections to both 4G and 5G networks. Due to the parallel operation of two radio modules, the device consumes more energy.

Additionally, battery charge drains faster in areas with weak 5G coverage. Under such conditions, the modem operates at maximum power trying to hold the signal, which leads to smartphone heating and increased power consumption.

Another factor is the ultra-high data transfer speed. It prompts applications to automatically download videos and other content in maximum quality, including 4K, creating additional load on the processor and graphics chip.

According to tests by the analytical service Ookla, when using 5G, smartphones consume approximately 6–11% more charge than on 4G LTE networks. At the same time, in new models, this figure gradually decreases thanks to energy-efficient processors and improved power management algorithms.

To save battery without giving up high-speed internet, specialists recommend using adaptive network operation modes. On iPhone, it is advisable to activate the "5G Auto" mode, which enables 5G only when needed. Android users are advised to enable the adaptive connection feature and temporarily switch to LTE mode in case of unstable coverage.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", testing of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication has started in the capital. Kyiv became the fourth Ukrainian city where a pilot network of the new communication standard was launched. It is noted that the technology was previously tested in Lviv, Kharkiv, and Borodyanka. In total, almost 1.5 million subscribers have already used the 5G network during testing.

Currently, 5G access is provided in the central part of Kyiv and at certain locations of mobile operators. Full-scale implementation of the fifth-generation network across Ukraine is planned after the end of martial law.