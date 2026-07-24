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Oleksandr Kravchenko: Career Path from Economic Consultant to Minister

17:45, 24 July 2026 104
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Oleksandr Kravchenko is an economist with many years of experience in international consulting who headed the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine: what is known about him.
Oleksandr Kravchenko: Career Path from Economic Consultant to Minister
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Oleksandr Serhiyovych Kravchenko is a Ukrainian economist and consultant who progressed from studying in Ukraine and abroad to leading the Ukrainian office of the international consulting company McKinsey & Company, working on large-scale projects in the fields of economy, energy, and industry, and subsequently transitioning to public service.

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Education

Oleksandr Serhiyovych Kravchenko was born in 1983 in Boryspil, Kyiv region.

In 2005, he graduated from Kyiv National Economic University with a master’s degree in international management with honors.

In 2004–2005, Kravchenko participated in an exchange program at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Later, he continued his studies abroad. From 2010 to 2012, he earned an MBA degree from London Business School.

Thus, his professional training combined economic education in Ukraine, international study experience, and preparation at one of the world’s leading business schools.

Start of Professional Activity

Since 2008, Oleksandr Kravchenko worked at the international consulting company McKinsey & Company.

During his tenure, he held the position of managing partner of the company’s Ukrainian office and also became one of the leaders of the Energy & Materials practice in Central and Eastern Europe. His professional activities involved consulting clients in Ukraine, European countries, and the Middle East.

Kravchenko specialized in developing corporate strategies, enterprise transformation, industrial and energy sector development, supply chain optimization, digitalization, and improving the efficiency of the public sector.

Oleksandr Kravchenko was a member of the board of directors of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

He also supports the institution’s scholarship programs. In particular, from 2018 to 2020, he funded the education of students in the master’s program "Economic Analysis."

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Kravchenko joined projects related to Ukraine’s post-war recovery, improving the investment climate, and modernizing the economy. He publicly called the actions of the Russian authorities criminal and urged international companies to cease cooperation with Russian state bodies and enterprises.

Activity as Minister

On July 16, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Kravchenko as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine in the updated Cabinet of Ministers.

His appointment took place as part of the reorganization of the central executive authorities system.

As a result, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture was divided into two separate departments. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy was headed by Taras Vysotskyi, and the Ministry of Economy and Environment by Oleksandr Kravchenko.

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