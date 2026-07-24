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Court Obliged the State to Pay a Woman 400 Thousand Hryvnias for Illegal Criminal Prosecution

17:39, 24 July 2026 256
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The plaintiff was under investigation and trial in a criminal proceeding from June 18, 2021 — the moment she was notified of suspicion — until July 31, 2025, when the Supreme Court's ruling to close the criminal case came into legal force.
Court Obliged the State to Pay a Woman 400 Thousand Hryvnias for Illegal Criminal Prosecution
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The Khmelnytskyi City District Court of Khmelnytskyi region satisfied the citizen’s claim for compensation of moral damages caused by illegal decisions and actions of pre-trial investigation bodies and the prosecutor’s office.

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The defendants in the case were the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Main Department of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region, and the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region.

Case Details

The plaintiff was under investigation and trial in a criminal proceeding from June 18, 2021 — the moment she was notified of suspicion — until July 31, 2025, when the Supreme Court’s ruling to close the criminal case came into legal force.

Criminal proceeding No. 12016240010006027 against her was closed based on paragraph 2 of part one of article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

In total, the person was under investigation and trial for 49 months and 13 days, which became the basis for applying to the court demanding compensation for moral damages.

How the Court Determined the Amount of Compensation

The issue of liability for compensation is regulated by articles 23, 1167, 1176 of the Civil Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Compensation of Damage Caused to a Citizen by Illegal Actions of Bodies Conducting Operational-Search Activities, Pre-Trial Investigation Bodies, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Court."

At the time of the case consideration, the minimum wage was 8,000 UAH.

Taking into account the specified period of the plaintiff’s being under investigation and trial and the minimum monthly wage at the time of the case consideration according to the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025," the minimum amount of moral damages to be recovered in favor of the plaintiff is:

49 months × 8,000 UAH = 392,000 UAH;

13 days × (8,000 UAH / 30 days) = 3,471 UAH.

The total amount of compensation amounted to 395,471 UAH.

Court Decision

The court recovered from the State Budget of Ukraine in favor of the plaintiff 395,471 UAH of moral damages caused by illegal decisions and actions of pre-trial investigation bodies and the prosecutor’s office.

The decision in case No. 686/26384/25 may be appealed.

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