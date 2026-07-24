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Scholarships Will Double: Who Will Receive 20 Thousand UAH and What Are the Conditions

12:48, 24 July 2026 167
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From September 1, 2026, state scholarships for students in Ukraine will significantly increase.
Scholarships Will Double: Who Will Receive 20 Thousand UAH and What Are the Conditions
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From September 1, 2026, state scholarships for students in Ukraine will significantly increase. The presidential scholarship will double — from 10,000 to 20,000 UAH. The minimum scholarship will be 4,000 UAH, the academic scholarship — 5,800 UAH. Scholarships for college students will also double. The state budget allocates 1.2 billion UAH for the implementation of the program.

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As reported by the Subcommittee on State Youth Policy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, the presidential scholarship of 20,000 UAH will be available to applicants who score at least 185 points in each subject of the National Multisubject Test (NMT).

It is expected that about 1% of this year’s applicants — approximately 3,000 people — will meet these criteria.

Additional support is also planned for applicants from frontline and temporarily occupied territories.

Applicants from such regions will be able to enter higher education institutions without taking the NMT — only based on interview results. Educational centers at universities will operate from July 1 to August 30. In addition, with the support of the UN and UNICEF, they will have the opportunity to receive a one-time assistance of 50,000 UAH, as well as grants for education.

Besides scholarships, the state grant program will continue for students studying under contract. It provides co-financing of tuition fees depending on the NMT results in any two subjects.

Specifically, the grant will be:

  • from 17,000 UAH per year — for applicants scoring from 150 points (or from 140 points for certain specialties);
  • from 25,000 UAH per year — for those scoring from 170 points.

Parliament notes that state grants are aimed at partial payment of contract tuition to help young people obtain higher education and reduce the financial burden on families.

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