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The Ministry of Education plans to change the approach to the NMT: the procedure will be optimized and made more flexible

13:06, 24 July 2026 125
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The full-scale war has changed the conditions under which children prepare for and take the test: shelling, air raids, relocations, remote learning.
The Ministry of Education plans to change the approach to the NMT: the procedure will be optimized and made more flexible
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The newly appointed Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Andriy Butenko, held a meeting with the director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetyana Vakulenko, during which they discussed the conduct of the National Multisubject Test (NMT) and possible changes in the procedure of its organization.

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According to the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, the meeting covered the results of this year’s admission campaign and the challenges faced by applicants amid the full-scale war.

“The full-scale war has changed the conditions under which children prepare for and take the test: shelling, air raids, relocations, remote learning. The procedure must take these realities into account,” said Andriy Butenko.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education announced that they will seek solutions to optimize the procedure and make it more flexible and convenient for participants—from organizing the session to the conditions of taking the test. This is especially important for children from frontline communities where the enemy intensively shells civilian infrastructure.

The Ministry emphasized that the main task is to reduce the burden on children who have been studying under full-scale war conditions for the fifth year, while maintaining the quality of education and fairness of the admission campaign.

At the same time, against the backdrop of discussions about possible changes to the admission procedure, a draft law No. 15440 dated July 24, 2026, "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding State Final Certification and the 2027 Admission Campaign" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, there is no explanatory note to the draft law.

Recall that this year an air raid in Odesa region practically disrupted the normal conduct of the NMT—children had to stay in shelters for almost 13 hours.

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Andriy Butenko, Minister of Education and Science: Biography, Career, and Scientific Activity

Andriy Butenko is a Ukrainian scientist, educator, candidate of historical sciences, associate professor, who has held the position of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine since July 2026.

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