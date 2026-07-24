Martial law and mobilization extended until October 31, 2026: Zelensky signed the laws

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws No. 4928-IX and No. 4929-IX, which extend the duration of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine. Law No. 4928-IX provides for the extension of martial law from August 2, 2026, for 90 days.

Law No. 4929-IX extends the general mobilization for the same period — from August 2, 2026.

Thus, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine will remain in effect for another 90 days, until October 31, 2026.

As is known, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported two bills regarding: the extension of martial law, which was voted for by 313 deputies; and general mobilization, which was supported by 311 deputies. This was the 20th parliamentary vote to extend martial law since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

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