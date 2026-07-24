Boryspil and Lviv airports are ready to resume flights after security issues are resolved — Andriy Sadovyi

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that Lviv and Boryspil airports are ready to accept civilian flights, but their opening is possible only after security issues are resolved.

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The international airport "Lviv" is ready to resume air traffic, but the final decision depends solely on the security situation. If the appropriate conditions are met, flights may resume within a few weeks. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

According to him, both Lviv airport and "Boryspil" airport are operational and technically ready to accept flights.

He noted that after resolving security issues, both airports will be able to quickly resume their operations.

"We are talking about weeks, not months. As soon as security issues are resolved, the airports will be able to resume operations," Sadovyi said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Recall that Ukraine’s airspace for civil aviation was closed on February 24, 2022, after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Since then, the issue of resuming the operation of Ukrainian airports has been repeatedly discussed, but the key condition for resuming flights remains the security situation.

Meanwhile, in spring 2026, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine created a working group tasked with preparing for the restoration of the functioning of Ukrainian airports and civil aviation flights.

Also, in 2025, the CEO of the international airport "Lviv" named after Danylo Halytskyi, Tetyana Romanovska, reported that under an optimistic scenario, the first airport in Ukraine could resume operations.

In addition, it was reported that the airline Ryanair plans to be the first to resume flights to Ukraine after the airspace opens.

Also, "Boryspil" airport held negotiations with the low-cost carrier Wizz Air in 2025 regarding the resumption of flights.

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