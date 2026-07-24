Zelensky revealed which meeting became a turning point in relations with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the turning point in his relations with US President Donald Trump was a brief personal meeting in Vatican.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the turning point in his relations with US President Donald Trump was a brief personal meeting in the Vatican, which took place in April 2025 in St. Peter’s Basilica. The head of state shared this in an interview with American blogger Lori Lumer, part of which Trump published on the social network Truth Social.

During the interview, Zelensky was reminded of his meeting in the Oval Office in 2025, when JD Vance expressed support for Donald Trump’s diplomatic approach to ending the war, and the Ukrainian president responded that diplomacy with Russia since 2014 had not been effective.

After that, the journalist asked what had changed, since it now seems that relations between the two leaders have become significantly better.

"Absolutely. Our first turning point was in the Vatican. It was a short meeting, but I have always said that, in my opinion, it was a historic moment because in 15–20 minutes we changed our relationship," Zelensky said.

According to him, during that conversation in St. Peter’s Basilica, there was no one else nearby — just him and Donald Trump. The president noted that he does not intend to disclose the content of the private conversation but emphasized the importance of personal trust between state leaders.

"I am very happy because the lives of many people depend on such relations and such dialogue," the President concluded.

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