Massive Blackout in Georgia: Tbilisi and Other Cities Left Without Power, Video

A massive blackout in Georgia on the night of July 24 caused disruptions in mobile internet and transportation infrastructure.

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On the night of July 24, a massive power outage occurred in Georgia. Most districts of Tbilisi, as well as several other cities in the country, were left without electricity. This was reported by local media.

According to preliminary data, power supply interruptions began around midnight. Due to the blackout, traffic lights in Tbilisi stopped working, leading to traffic complications. In addition, there were disruptions in mobile internet service.

At approximately 00:10 local time, power outages began to spread massively across the country. The website of the Georgian State Electric System recorded a sharp drop in electricity consumption — from 1860 MW to 564 MW. Some residents of Tbilisi also received messages from the energy company Telasi about emergency network shutdowns.

Levan Mebonia, director of the Inguri Hydroelectric Power Station, commenting to TV Pirveli journalists, stated that he is currently investigating the causes of the incident. According to him, he cannot yet confirm whether the Inguri Hydroelectric Power Station, which supplies electricity to a significant part of the country, continues to operate.

According to media reports, one of the possible causes of the accident could be the disconnection of a high-voltage power line connecting the energy systems of Georgia and Turkey.

At the same time, the Georgian State Electric System emphasized that the official cause of the massive blackout has not yet been established.

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