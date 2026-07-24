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Budget paradise by the ocean: which resort in Europe was recognized as the cheapest for a family vacation

07:46, 24 July 2026 210
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The calculation included prices for coffee, beer, soft drinks, wine, water, sunscreen, insect repellent, children's pizza, meals for adults, and a family dinner with drinks.
Budget paradise by the ocean: which resort in Europe was recognized as the cheapest for a family vacation
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The Algarve resort in southern Portugal has become the most affordable destination in Europe for family vacations in the summer of 2026. It took first place in the budget resorts ranking, ahead of popular destinations in Bulgaria and other countries. 

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The study was conducted by experts from the Post Office. They compared the cost of 10 main tourist expenses at 22 European resorts. The calculation included prices for coffee, beer, soft drinks, wine, water, sunscreen, insect repellent, children’s pizza, meals for adults, and a family dinner with drinks.

At the same time, the study did not take into account the cost of air tickets and accommodation.

According to the Family Holiday Costs Barometer ranking, in the Portuguese Algarve, a set of basic tourist services costs on average 140 pounds sterling — approximately 8,400 hryvnias.

Average prices at the resort are:

  • a cup of coffee — 1.27 pounds (about 76 hryvnias);
  • sunscreen — 9.95 pounds (approximately 595 hryvnias);
  • a two-course lunch for two adults — 20.97 pounds (about 1,250 hryvnias).

Second place in the ranking was taken by the Bulgarian resort Sunny Beach. The cost of a similar set of tourist expenses there is about 142 pounds sterling (approximately 8,500 hryvnias).

The most expensive destination among the study participants was the Italian Sorrento. There, the tourist basket costs almost twice as much as in the Algarve — about 268 pounds sterling (over 16,000 hryvnias).

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is worth not only choosing a route but also carefully familiarizing yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.

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