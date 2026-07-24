Not every share affects the subsidy — when income is taken into account in calculations

The size of the subsidy is calculated taking into account the income received from the share.

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Income from a land share is taken into account when assigning a housing subsidy if the owner received profit from it during the relevant period. The amount of assistance for paying housing and communal services is determined taking into account the amount of such income.

As reported by the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Donetsk region, if the land share is leased and the tenant pays the owner with products or other goods (i.e., in kind), the tenant is obliged to submit a report to the tax authorities indicating the monetary value of such rent.

Information about the income received by the share owner is automatically sent to the Pension Fund of Ukraine through electronic information interaction with the State Tax Service.

At the same time, the mere presence of a land share does not affect the right to receive a subsidy. If the share does not bring income to the household, it is not taken into account when calculating the amount of the housing subsidy.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Pension Fund explained the procedure for determining the amount of subsidies and benefits, and the consideration of income in their calculation. A housing subsidy is state assistance for families who cannot independently pay for housing and communal services. It is non-refundable and is calculated as the difference between the cost of communal services within established norms and the amount of the mandatory payment that the family must pay independently.