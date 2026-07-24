  1. In Ukraine

Not every share affects the subsidy — when income is taken into account in calculations

07:08, 24 July 2026 98
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The size of the subsidy is calculated taking into account the income received from the share.
Not every share affects the subsidy — when income is taken into account in calculations
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Income from a land share is taken into account when assigning a housing subsidy if the owner received profit from it during the relevant period. The amount of assistance for paying housing and communal services is determined taking into account the amount of such income.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Donetsk region, if the land share is leased and the tenant pays the owner with products or other goods (i.e., in kind), the tenant is obliged to submit a report to the tax authorities indicating the monetary value of such rent.

Information about the income received by the share owner is automatically sent to the Pension Fund of Ukraine through electronic information interaction with the State Tax Service.

At the same time, the mere presence of a land share does not affect the right to receive a subsidy. If the share does not bring income to the household, it is not taken into account when calculating the amount of the housing subsidy.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Pension Fund explained the procedure for determining the amount of subsidies and benefits, and the consideration of income in their calculation. A housing subsidy is state assistance for families who cannot independently pay for housing and communal services. It is non-refundable and is calculated as the difference between the cost of communal services within established norms and the amount of the mandatory payment that the family must pay independently.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

14:00, 23 July 2026 7k
Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

11:00, 23 July 2026 6k
Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

07:00, 23 July 2026 6k
Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 11k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 8k
Fine for a Crack on the Windshield or Non-Working Parking Lights: How a Driver Can Win a Court Case Against the Patrol Police

Fine for a Crack on the Windshield or Non-Working Parking Lights: How a Driver Can Win a Court Case Against the Patrol Police

09:00, 23 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The base for calculating military payments will remain at the 2018 level — 1762 UAH: The Supreme Court recognized Resolution 481 as lawful

The Cabinet of Ministers has the right to independently set the calculated amount of salaries at only 1762 hryvnias, ignoring the increase in the subsistence minimum.

Vitaliy Bezgyn, Minister for Community Development, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons: Career Path to the Government

Vitaliy Bezgyn: the path from the advertising industry to leading one of the key ministries.

Media Received New Rules for Operating During the War: Who Will Be Affected by the National Council's Changes

New rules for TV channels and radio stations: the National Council changed the licensing procedure during the war.

The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice announced a recess in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko's complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]