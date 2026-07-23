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Two judges from Konotop are suspected of a scheme with fictitious decisions to evade mobilization

17:44, 23 July 2026 201
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According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the case involves two judges, two lawyers, and a conscripted individual.
Two judges from Konotop are suspected of a scheme with fictitious decisions to evade mobilization
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In the Sumy region, two judges of the Konotop City District Court, two lawyers, and a conscripted individual have been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme using fictitious court decisions to be released from military service and obtain deferments from mobilization. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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According to the data, the suspects submitted court applications with false information about the termination of family relations, independent child-rearing, or the missing status of one of the parents. Such decisions, according to law enforcement, created formal grounds for release from service or obtaining deferments from mobilization.

The investigation also established that to have cases assigned to specific judges, applications were repeatedly submitted and withdrawn. If the automated document management system assigned the case to another judge, the application was withdrawn and resubmitted. So far, law enforcement has documented four such episodes.

One of them concerns a serviceman, his mother who is a judge, and another judge of the same court. According to the investigation, in 2023 they arranged a fictitious divorce, determined the child’s residence with the father, and established the fact of independent child-rearing, although the man actually lived together with his wife and child. Based on these court decisions, the serviceman was discharged to the reserve, after which he received a deferment from mobilization.

Other episodes, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, involve the use of a similar scheme by one of the lawyers to obtain a deferment for himself, as well as declaring the former wife of the conscripted individual missing without legal grounds.

The actions of the suspects have been qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The serviceman who is also a lawyer is additionally charged with evading military service duties by deception under martial law (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and two judges with aiding in the commission of this crime (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

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