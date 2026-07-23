  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / In Ukraine

Police failed to prove legality of the stop: when a driver can refuse a medical examination — position of the appellate court

16:08, 23 July 2026 455
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The court canceled a fine of 17 thousand hryvnias and the deprivation of the right to drive, establishing that the legality of the vehicle stop was not proven.
Police failed to prove legality of the stop: when a driver can refuse a medical examination — position of the appellate court
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kharkiv Appellate Court canceled the ruling holding the driver administratively liable for refusing to undergo a drug intoxication examination under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and closed the case proceedings.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The court concluded that the case materials do not contain proper and admissible evidence of lawful grounds for stopping the vehicle in accordance with Article 35 of the Law "On the National Police." The police officers' explanations that they received information about the possible intoxication of the driver were also not confirmed.

The appellate court noted that under such circumstances, the driver was not obliged to comply with further police demands, and the procedural documents drawn up after the stop cannot be considered proper and admissible evidence of his guilt. Therefore, the decision of the court of first instance was canceled, and the case was closed due to the absence of the event and elements of an administrative offense.

Circumstances of the case

According to the case materials, on December 19, 2024, in Kharkiv, patrol officers stopped a Chevrolet vehicle. The protocol stated that the driver showed signs of drug intoxication, namely behavior inconsistent with the situation and unnatural pallor of the face. The driver refused to undergo a medical examination by a narcologist, after which a protocol was drawn up against him under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The Slobidsky District Court of Kharkiv found the driver guilty, imposed a fine of 17,000 UAH, deprived him of the right to drive vehicles for one year, and collected a court fee.

Disagreeing with this decision, the defender appealed the ruling, indicating that the court of first instance did not fully clarify the circumstances of the case and did not verify the legality of the police officers' actions.

What the appellate court established

Reviewing the case materials, the appellate court noted that they do not contain justification for the reason for stopping the vehicle.

The court recalled that Article 35 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police" establishes an exhaustive list of grounds for stopping a vehicle and imposes on the police officer the duty to inform the driver of the specific reason for the stop with a detailed description of the relevant grounds.

From the body camera video, it is evident that the police officers did not inform the driver of any of the legally provided grounds for stopping but only stated that they received information about the possible driving of the vehicle by a person in a state of intoxication.

At the same time, the case materials do not contain evidence that the driver violated traffic rules. The inspector’s report also does not specify a concrete ground for stopping the vehicle.

Moreover, in response to a lawyer’s inquiry, the Patrol Police Department reported that on December 19, 2024, no information was received by the National Police’s information and communication system regarding the possible intoxication of the driver of the Chevrolet Lacetti. Thus, the police officers' explanations about receiving such information were not supported by documentation.

The appellate court also noted that according to Article 251 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, the obligation to collect evidence lies with persons authorized to draw up protocols on administrative offenses.

Court conclusions

Based on the review of case 641/139/25, the appellate court concluded that the police officers did not prove with proper and admissible evidence the existence of grounds provided by Article 35 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police" that would grant them the right to lawfully stop the vehicle.

Under such circumstances, as the court noted, the driver was not obliged to comply with further police demands, and all procedural documents drawn up against him cannot be considered proper and admissible evidence of guilt in committing the administrative offense under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The appellate court also noted that the court of first instance incompletely and one-sidedly investigated the circumstances of the case, prematurely concluded the person’s guilt, and did not comply with the requirements of the Code of Administrative Offenses regarding a full, comprehensive, and objective clarification of all circumstances.

In view of this, the appellate instance satisfied the defender’s appeal, canceled the district court’s ruling, and closed the case proceedings under paragraph 1 of Article 247 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — due to the absence of the event and elements of an administrative offense. The appellate court’s ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 8k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 6k
The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

17:38, 22 July 2026 4k
What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

12:12, 22 July 2026 5k
Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

07:00, 23 July 2026 4k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 7k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Media Received New Rules for Operating During the War: Who Will Be Affected by the National Council's Changes

New rules for TV channels and radio stations: the National Council changed the licensing procedure during the war.

The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice announced a recess in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko's complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

The High Council of Justice dismissed a judge from Odesa region who systematically closed drunk driving cases citing "insignificance"

Judge Oleg Ivinsky of the Podilskyi City District Court of Odesa region has been dismissed from his position.

Apartment Flooded from Above: Mistakes That Can Leave You Without Compensation and Why the Neighbor Is Not Always to Blame

When an apartment is flooded from above, the neighbor from the upper floor is most often immediately considered guilty, but legally this is not always the case.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]