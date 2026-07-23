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Cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended up for sale instead of the front line — organizer of the scheme to be tried in Lviv region

17:02, 23 July 2026 94
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From March to October last year, a man illegally imported 14 cars with a total value exceeding 2.2 million hryvnias.
Cars for the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended up for sale instead of the front line — organizer of the scheme to be tried in Lviv region
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In the Lviv region, a 36-year-old resident of Uman will be tried, accused of illegally selling cars imported into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

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According to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, based on the investigation, the man organized a scheme to import vehicles from abroad. Cars were searched for on foreign websites, after which drivers involved delivered them to Ukraine.

During customs clearance, the vehicles were declared as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allowed avoiding the payment of mandatory customs duties.

According to the investigation, after import, the cars were put up for sale through online platforms. The price of each vehicle ranged from 2,300 to 4,300 euros depending on the technical condition and class.

Law enforcement officers established that from March to October last year, the accused imported 14 cars into Ukraine with a total value of over 2.2 million hryvnias. Among them were crossovers, SUVs, and premium-class cars, including Audi A6, Audi Allroad, Volkswagen Touareg, and Volvo V70.

The indictment has already been sent to court. The man is charged under part 1 of article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article’s sanction provides for a fine from 340,000 to 680,000 hryvnias or imprisonment for a term of three to six years.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", an indictment was sent to the Central District Court of Mykolaiv city regarding a clerk of one of the military units, suspected of committing a criminal offense under part 3 of article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Case materials No. 490/2812/26 were received along with a plea agreement concluded between the prosecution and the defendant with the participation of his lawyer. This was reported in court. The prosecutor asked to approve the agreement, noting that it complies with the law. The accused and the defense supported the prosecutor’s position.

According to the agreement, the accused admitted his guilt in that in February 2026 he sold four SUVs that were imported into the country on preferential terms as humanitarian aid for a total amount of about 17 thousand US dollars.

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