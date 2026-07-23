Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the regions' preparation for winter: what the new Minister of Infrastructure must urgently change

The President stated that he is completely dissatisfied with the implementation of resilience plans and instructed Mykola Kalashnyk to accelerate the country's preparation for the heating season.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that he is dissatisfied with the pace of implementation of resilience plans in the regions ahead of the heating season. According to him, one of the priority tasks of the new Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk, should be to strengthen the country’s preparation for winter.

Recall that on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Kalashnyk as the Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine.

Commenting on the immediate tasks of the new head of the ministry, Zelensky emphasized the importance of developing logistics, the agricultural sector, energy, and ensuring the resilience of the regions.

“Logistics, grain, agriculture, energy — all these are very important things. Just like the resilience plans, which, to be honest, I am completely dissatisfied with. I have seen the percentage of completed work; we need to get involved very quickly,” the President said.

According to Zelensky, Russia will intensify attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure, trying to block the operation of the maritime grain corridor. In this regard, the new minister must pay special attention to strengthening resilience plans in the regions and preparing critical infrastructure for the autumn-winter period.

The President emphasized that the current level of implementation of resilience plans is insufficient, so the government must promptly accelerate the relevant work.

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