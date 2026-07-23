  1. In Ukraine
  2. / Society

TikTok Proposed to Be Completely Blocked in Ukraine: Main Reasons Named

14:38, 23 July 2026 245
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The proposed steps could significantly change the use of the popular social network in Ukraine.
TikTok Proposed to Be Completely Blocked in Ukraine: Main Reasons Named
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The social network TikTok is increasingly becoming a subject of discussion not only due to its popularity among young people but also because of security concerns. Against the backdrop of the full-scale war in Ukraine, there is growing concern about the possible use of the platform to spread Russian propaganda, collect user data, and leak information that may be of interest to the enemy. With these arguments, Ukrainians are urging the government to consider the possibility of a complete ban on the service within the country.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Cabinet of Ministers is proposed to block TikTok

A petition No. 41/010384-26ep has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for urgent measures to restrict (block) access and ban the activities of the social network TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, on the territory of Ukraine.

The appeal states that in the conditions of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression, the issue of information security is an integral part of the country’s defense capability. According to the petition’s author, the TikTok platform currently poses a direct threat to Ukraine’s national security.

Why it is proposed to ban TikTok

One of the main arguments is the use of the platform as a tool for disinformation and information-psychological operations.

The petition claims that Russian special services massively use TikTok to spread disinformation and propaganda, to divide Ukrainian society, discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and disrupt mobilization efforts. It is also noted that the platform’s algorithms are vulnerable to artificial manipulation and promotion of hostile content.

Another argument is the risks of sensitive information leakage. The petition’s author notes that through the platform, cases of spreading information about the movement of Ukrainian military equipment, locations of air defense forces, and consequences of Russian shelling have been repeatedly recorded. In addition, the appeal points out that the collection of personal data of users by ByteDance creates risks of transferring it to third parties.

The petition also draws attention to the possible negative impact of the platform on children and youth. In particular, it mentions that TikTok’s algorithms may contribute to the spread of destructive content, dangerous challenges, and calls for self-sacrifice or illegal actions among minors. The author also believes that the platform does not provide adequate moderation of such content, which can harm the mental and physical health of the younger generation.

The petition refers to the experience of other countries

The appeal also states that restrictions or bans on TikTok due to national security threats and data leakage risks have already been introduced or are being implemented in the USA, European Union countries, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other partner states.

What decisions are proposed to the government

The Cabinet of Ministers is urged to:

  • initiate consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of the issue of introducing personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against ByteDance and the TikTok platform;
  • instruct the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine to develop and implement mechanisms for technical blocking of access to the TikTok service on the territory of Ukraine;
  • amend legislation to prohibit the use of the TikTok application on devices of civil servants, military personnel, and critical infrastructure workers.

In conclusion, the petition’s author emphasizes that protecting Ukraine’s information space is one of the key elements of protecting citizens and the state during wartime.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 8k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 6k
The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

17:38, 22 July 2026 4k
What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

12:12, 22 July 2026 5k
Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

Judge from Dnipropetrovsk region ignored questions about the release of convicts for months after changes in the law – HRC established 20 violations

07:00, 23 July 2026 4k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 7k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice took a pause in the decision on the disability of prosecutor Kryvoruchko, who was sanctioned by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors in the 'MSEC case'

The High Council of Justice announced a recess in the consideration of prosecutor Andriy Kryvoruchko's complaint against the decision of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

The High Council of Justice dismissed a judge from Odesa region who systematically closed drunk driving cases citing "insignificance"

Judge Oleg Ivinsky of the Podilskyi City District Court of Odesa region has been dismissed from his position.

Apartment Flooded from Above: Mistakes That Can Leave You Without Compensation and Why the Neighbor Is Not Always to Blame

When an apartment is flooded from above, the neighbor from the upper floor is most often immediately considered guilty, but legally this is not always the case.

Judges from Donetsk and Luhansk Regions Seconded to Other Courts

The High Council of Justice extended the secondment of a judge from the Bakhmut Court and sent 8 more judges to other institutions.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]