The Cabinet of Ministers has started preparing the draft state budget for 2027

The government plans to submit the draft state budget to the Verkhovna Rada by September 15.

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The government has started preparing the draft state budget for 2027. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi.

He noted that ministries must prepare proposals on the main parameters of the document as soon as possible, by July 31.

"The government’s task is to submit the draft state budget to the Verkhovna Rada within the legally established deadline — by September 15.

The document must correspond to our main objectives — strengthening defense capability, ensuring financial stability, and a well-thought-out social policy," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Finance is working on the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027." The budget process is carried out according to the stages and deadlines defined by the Budget Code.

Currently, the Ministry of Finance is communicating the maximum expenditure and credit provision limits from the state budget to the main budget managers (MBMs). Along with this, the managers receive relevant instructions for preparing budget requests.

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