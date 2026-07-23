  1. In Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has started preparing the draft state budget for 2027

13:04, 23 July 2026 185
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The government plans to submit the draft state budget to the Verkhovna Rada by September 15.
The Cabinet of Ministers has started preparing the draft state budget for 2027
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The government has started preparing the draft state budget for 2027. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

He noted that ministries must prepare proposals on the main parameters of the document as soon as possible, by July 31.

"The government’s task is to submit the draft state budget to the Verkhovna Rada within the legally established deadline — by September 15.

The document must correspond to our main objectives — strengthening defense capability, ensuring financial stability, and a well-thought-out social policy," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Finance is working on the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027." The budget process is carried out according to the stages and deadlines defined by the Budget Code.

Currently, the Ministry of Finance is communicating the maximum expenditure and credit provision limits from the state budget to the main budget managers (MBMs). Along with this, the managers receive relevant instructions for preparing budget requests.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 7k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 5k
What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

12:12, 22 July 2026 5k
The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

The court explained whether the absence of a contract and non-residence exempt from payment for utilities

17:38, 22 July 2026 4k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 7k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 7k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

The High Council of Justice dismissed a judge from Odesa region who systematically closed drunk driving cases citing "insignificance"

Judge Oleg Ivinsky of the Podilskyi City District Court of Odesa region has been dismissed from his position.

Apartment Flooded from Above: Mistakes That Can Leave You Without Compensation and Why the Neighbor Is Not Always to Blame

When an apartment is flooded from above, the neighbor from the upper floor is most often immediately considered guilty, but legally this is not always the case.

Judges from Donetsk and Luhansk Regions Seconded to Other Courts

The High Council of Justice extended the secondment of a judge from the Bakhmut Court and sent 8 more judges to other institutions.

TOP-5 Legal Positions of the Supreme Court on Land Disputes: Boundaries, Lease, Shares, and Property Rights

We publish five recent legal positions that may be important for landowners, tenants, and communities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]