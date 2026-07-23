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Another Daughter of Brad Pitt Refuses His Surname: Vivienne Filed Documents in Court

11:38, 23 July 2026 268
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18-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has applied to the court to officially remove her father's surname from her name.
Another Daughter of Brad Pitt Refuses His Surname: Vivienne Filed Documents in Court
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18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, seeks to officially renounce the surname "Pitt," writes People.

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She filed a petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting to change her official name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The reason for the surname change is stated as "personal circumstances."

The court hearing on Vivienne’s petition is scheduled for November 2.

In May 2024, Vivienne was already listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill of the Broadway production The Outsiders, which she helped produce together with her mother.

Vivienne is not the first of Angelina Jolie’s (51 years old) and Brad Pitt’s six children to decide to give up their father’s surname.

Zahara seeks to officially change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox is requesting to change his to Maddox Chivan Jolie. In 2024, Shiloh also filed an application to remove the Pitt surname from her name and change it to Shiloh Jolie.

Shiloh’s petition was granted in August 2024. Zahara’s and Maddox’s applications are still under consideration: Zahara’s hearing is scheduled for September 28, and Maddox’s for September 14.

Vivienne, who was born together with her twin brother Knox in July 2008, is the youngest of Jolie and Pitt’s six children.

The surname changes come after years of reports about tense relationships between the children and Brad Pitt following his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016 after two years of marriage and over ten years together.

The divorce process was finalized at the end of 2024 after a prolonged legal battle.

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