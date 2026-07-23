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Every fifth hidden declaration is from 2016: how many officials have closed their data in the NACP Register

10:44, 23 July 2026 90
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Almost 100 thousand officials have hidden their declarations from public access.
Every fifth hidden declaration is from 2016: how many officials have closed their data in the NACP Register
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As of July 2026, 99,087 declarants have hidden 445,536 declarations from public access in the Unified State Register of Declarations.

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The ability to remove declarations from open access appeared only at the end of 2023. However, the majority of declarations that disappeared from open access were for the period before the full-scale invasion. Thus, every fifth hidden declaration was from 2016: 94,968. Another 72,068 declarations relate to 2020. This was reported by Opendatabot.

The share of hidden declarations for 2016 is 9%, and for 2020 — 8%, while the share of hidden declarations for the period of the full-scale invasion is about 2%.

On average, one declarant has hidden 4–5 of their declarations. Analysts explain that if a person obtains the right to hide declarations, all their declarations can be removed from open access at once — regardless of the reporting year they were submitted for.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) noted that it does not keep separate statistics on the number of declarations or declarants whose data have been hidden from public access. The NACP only executes requests from state bodies whose leaders initiate the removal of documents from the Register.

The declarant themselves cannot independently close or reopen their declaration. Only the body that previously submitted the request for classification can return it to open access.

More than half of all declarants with hidden declarations are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — 50.2 thousand people. Another 16.4 thousand declarants work in the National Police. The top five also include representatives of city councils — 2.5 thousand, the State Emergency Service — 2.5 thousand, and the State Tax Service — 1.3 thousand declarants.

How the removal of a declaration from open access occurs

If the publication of a declaration may pose a threat to the safety of the official or their family, the document can be temporarily removed from open access.

The declarant themselves cannot do this. The relevant state body, military unit, or other authorized institution must apply to the NACP and substantiate the presence of risks.

Initially, the right to initiate the hiding of declarations was primarily granted to law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the procedure allows other state bodies to submit such requests. The main condition is to prove that the publication of the declaration may pose a threat to the declarant or their family.

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