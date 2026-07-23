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Former head of a state enterprise 'forgot' to declare luxury Lamborghinis, Audi, and BMW

11:20, 23 July 2026 184
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The former head of a state enterprise is suspected of false declaration exceeding 24 million UAH.
Former head of a state enterprise 'forgot' to declare luxury Lamborghinis, Audi, and BMW
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The former acting general director of one of the state enterprises has been notified of suspicion of false declaration. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

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During full checks of his declarations for 2024 and 2025, the NACP found signs of false information amounting to over 24 million UAH: over 11.5 million UAH in the 2024 declaration and over 12.8 million UAH in the 2025 declaration.

In particular, the ex-official did not declare cars that actually belonged to him but were registered to his parents:

▪️ Lamborghini Murciélago;

▪️ Audi RS 7;

▪️ BMW M8;

▪️ Hyundai Sonata.

Full checks also established that he did not declare over 6 million UAH of income used to purchase Mercedes-Benz CLS and BMW M8 cars, and also concealed a financial obligation of over 600 thousand UAH.

He is charged with committing a criminal offense under part 2 of article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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