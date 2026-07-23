Former head of a state enterprise 'forgot' to declare luxury Lamborghinis, Audi, and BMW

The former head of a state enterprise is suspected of false declaration exceeding 24 million UAH.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The former acting general director of one of the state enterprises has been notified of suspicion of false declaration. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

During full checks of his declarations for 2024 and 2025, the NACP found signs of false information amounting to over 24 million UAH: over 11.5 million UAH in the 2024 declaration and over 12.8 million UAH in the 2025 declaration.

In particular, the ex-official did not declare cars that actually belonged to him but were registered to his parents:

▪️ Lamborghini Murciélago;

▪️ Audi RS 7;

▪️ BMW M8;

▪️ Hyundai Sonata.

Full checks also established that he did not declare over 6 million UAH of income used to purchase Mercedes-Benz CLS and BMW M8 cars, and also concealed a financial obligation of over 600 thousand UAH.

He is charged with committing a criminal offense under part 2 of article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.