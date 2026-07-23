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Employers must update employee data in the TCC by August 5: violation penalty nearly 60 thousand hryvnias

11:56, 23 July 2026 240
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Fines for military registration violations in 2026: why it is important to update staff data in August.
Employers must update employee data in the TCC by August 5: violation penalty nearly 60 thousand hryvnias
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August 5, 2026, is the deadline by which enterprises, institutions, organizations, government bodies, and local self-government bodies must notify the territorial recruitment and social support centers about changes in the registration data of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists that occurred during July.

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The organization of military registration at enterprises, institutions, and organizations is an integral part of the state’s mobilization preparation. According to Order No. 1487, the responsibility for proper record-keeping lies directly with the managers. One of the key periodic duties of the employer is informing the TCC about changes in employees' registration data. Traditionally, this report is submitted monthly by the 5th inclusive.

The employer maintains personal military records of employees by lists. In case of changes in the employee’s life circumstances affecting their status in the military registration system, this data must be updated.

According to paragraph 34 of the Order, the employer is obliged within five days from the day the employee submits the relevant documents to make changes to the personal military registration lists regarding:

  • surname, first name, and patronymic;
  • passport details of a citizen of Ukraine (including foreign passports);
  • declared or actual place of residence address;
  • marital status;
  • education;
  • place of work and position.

These updated details must be sent to the TCC and social support monthly by the 5th in the form of a notification about changes in registration data.

How to submit a notification to the TCC

The "Notification of changes in registration data" form (Appendix 4) to Order No. 1487 is used to inform the TCC and social support.

The person responsible for military registration must within five days make changes to the personal military registration documents based on documents submitted by the employee or enterprise personnel documents (for example, an order on transfer to another position).

By the 5th of the following month, prepare the Notification (Appendix 4), including all employees whose registration data changed during the previous month. Then submit the notification to the relevant TCC and social support either in person, by mail, or electronically — through the electronic cabinet or via the "Diia" Portal, if technically possible. In this case, duplicating the notification on paper is not required.

Responsibility for ignoring the deadline

Officials of enterprises bear administrative responsibility for violations of legislation on defense, mobilization preparation, and mobilization. In particular, responsibility arises for failure to submit information about conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists, untimely submission of documents necessary for record-keeping, and hiring persons who are not registered for military service.

According to Article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, such violations entail fines on officials. Repeated violations within a year increase the amount of the penalty. It is worth noting that control over compliance with these requirements is exercised by the TCC during scheduled and unscheduled inspections.

Liability for violations of legislation on defense, mobilization preparation, and mobilization is provided by Article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

During martial law, officials of state authorities, local self-government bodies, legal entities, and public associations face fines ranging from 34,000 to 59,500 UAH (2000–3500 non-taxable minimum incomes).

At the same time, this deadline does not apply to all citizens liable for military service. It concerns specifically the obligation of employers who maintain personal military records of their employees to timely inform the TCC and social support about changes in their registration data.

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