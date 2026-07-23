Will gas and electricity tariffs increase: the Ministry of Energy made a statement

The Ministry of Energy denies raising electricity and gas tariffs at the request of the IMF.

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Gas and electricity tariffs will not increase until the end of the martial law. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The ministry explained that within the framework of agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ukraine did not take a separate obligation to raise tariffs during the martial law period.

The Ministry of Energy noted that they are preparing, together with the IMF, a roadmap for reforms of the energy sector, which is to be completed by the end of 2026. This concerns analytical and planning work, not the setting of new prices.

"That is, as with previous IMF program reviews, the document describes possible directions for reforming the energy sector but does not contain a separate obligation to raise tariffs during the martial law," the Ministry of Energy clarified.

The document primarily provides a mechanism for enhanced social protection — expanded subsidies and targeted support for vulnerable households, which should be implemented before any tariff changes.

"The fundamental position remains unchanged: a moratorium on tariff increases continues in Ukraine, and a full transition to market pricing is possible only after the end of martial law," the Ministry of Energy added.

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