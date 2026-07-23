  1. In Ukraine

Will gas and electricity tariffs increase: the Ministry of Energy made a statement

11:02, 23 July 2026 75
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Ministry of Energy denies raising electricity and gas tariffs at the request of the IMF.
Will gas and electricity tariffs increase: the Ministry of Energy made a statement
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Gas and electricity tariffs will not increase until the end of the martial law. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The ministry explained that within the framework of agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ukraine did not take a separate obligation to raise tariffs during the martial law period.

The Ministry of Energy noted that they are preparing, together with the IMF, a roadmap for reforms of the energy sector, which is to be completed by the end of 2026. This concerns analytical and planning work, not the setting of new prices.

"That is, as with previous IMF program reviews, the document describes possible directions for reforming the energy sector but does not contain a separate obligation to raise tariffs during the martial law," the Ministry of Energy clarified.

The document primarily provides a mechanism for enhanced social protection — expanded subsidies and targeted support for vulnerable households, which should be implemented before any tariff changes.

"The fundamental position remains unchanged: a moratorium on tariff increases continues in Ukraine, and a full transition to market pricing is possible only after the end of martial law," the Ministry of Energy added.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

Fine up to 17 thousand hryvnias and confiscation: Ukraine plans to introduce new penalties for collectors

15:00, 22 July 2026 6k
120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

120 thousand for a car for veterans: a new compensation mechanism is being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada

18:00, 22 July 2026 5k
What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

What Awaits a Soldier in the Military Unit When Meeting a Notification Group of the Territorial Recruitment Center

12:12, 22 July 2026 4k
Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

Parents of a soldier who died in a car accident during leave were denied a payment of 15 million UAH: the court sided with the family

16:50, 21 July 2026 7k
Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

Court annulled the TCC decision on a 17 thousand UAH fine: failure to appear by summons is not a continuing offense

21:00, 21 July 2026 6k
A Disabled Soldier's Discharge Report Was Left Unconsidered Due to AWOL Status — Court Explained Whether This Is Legal

A Disabled Soldier's Discharge Report Was Left Unconsidered Due to AWOL Status — Court Explained Whether This Is Legal

10:26, 22 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Man convicted of evading mobilization 24 years after being removed from military registration: what the Supreme Court decided

The man did not report to the assembly point in October 2023, but the court found that his status did not allow him to be held liable for evading mobilization.

Staff Reduction or Hidden Dismissal: When the Employer Will Be Obliged to Reinstate the Employee

Staff reduction does not deprive the employee of the rights to guarantees provided by law, and violations of the procedure often become grounds for reinstatement through the court.

PlayCity Employees Will Be Checked for Integrity, and the Head Will Be Appointed Through a Competition

The bill provides for an open competition for the position of the head of PlayCity, integrity checks of employees, an international audit of the agency's work, and the launch of mechanisms to strengthen control over the gambling market.

Fine for a Crack on the Windshield or Non-Working Parking Lights: How a Driver Can Win a Court Case Against the Patrol Police

Received a fine for unpaid parking or a crack on the windshield: courts are increasingly strict about the quality of the evidentiary base of the patrol police and parking inspectors

IMF demands cancellation of parcel benefits already in July: what other tax changes await Ukrainians under the updated memorandum

The IMF has set new requirements for Ukraine: what will happen with taxes, parcels, and the military levy.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]