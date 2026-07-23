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A new Ukrainian consulate opened in Poland

09:50, 23 July 2026 183
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The new Ukrainian consulate began operations on July 23.
A new Ukrainian consulate opened in Poland
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On Thursday, July 23, the Ukrainian Consulate in Poznań started working. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybyha.

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The decision to open the institution was made due to the growing number of Ukrainians in this region and the increasing need for consular services.

The minister noted that about 170,000 Ukrainians live in Poznań and the surrounding area. Previously, many of them had to travel to other cities to obtain a passport or resolve other consular issues due to significant distances.

“We make decisions on where to open a new consulate based on existing needs: where the number of Ukrainians is increasing and where the demand for consular services accordingly grows,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that opening the consulate in Poznań is a step to strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

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