The Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidacy of Timur Tkachenko for the position of head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration

Andriy Tkachov will be the acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidacy of Timur Tkachenko as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) instead of Mykola Kalashnyk, who became the Minister of Restoration and Infrastructure in the new government composition.

Timur Tkachenko previously held the position of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA). He was dismissed from this position after the Cabinet was reshuffled on July 16.

Andriy Tkachov will be the acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. He was the first deputy head of the KCMA.

The government also dismissed:

- Oleksandr Borynakov from the position of First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

- Serhiy Naumenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Anatoliy Ryscov from the position of head of the Bohodukhiv District State Administration of Kharkiv region.

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