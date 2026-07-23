To obtain documents, the applicant must submit a request for the provision of documents contained in the registration file.

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The State Registration Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ministry of Justice, explained how to obtain copies of documents contained in the registration file in paper form.

The department reminded that the Procedure for Providing Information from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations, approved by the order of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated 05.05.2023 No. 1692/5 and registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on 08.05.2023 under No. 750/39806 (hereinafter – the Procedure), establishes the conditions, grounds, and procedure for providing information from the Unified State Register, the list of additional information to which free access is granted, the form and content of extracts from the Unified State Register, as well as the rights and obligations of the subjects participating in the mentioned procedure.

To obtain documents, the applicant must submit a request for the provision of documents contained in the registration file of the respective legal entity, public formation without legal entity status, or individual entrepreneur:

- to the administrative service center established at the state registration entity authorized under the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Formations" to store registration files in paper form;

- to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine or its territorial bodies, if according to the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Formations" the state registration is conducted by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and its territorial bodies.

The state registrar, authorized person of the state registration entity, or authorized person of the administrative service center, using software tools of the Unified State Register, forms and prints the request on which the applicant signs, provided there are no objections to the information indicated therein.

When accepting the request, the state registrar, authorized person of the state registration entity, or authorized person of the administrative service center informs the applicant that the applicant’s personal data is used in accordance with the law and exclusively for the purposes of maintaining the Unified State Register.

According to part four of article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Formations," a fee of 0.07 of the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons (230 UAH) is charged for providing a document in paper form contained in the registration file.

The provider must verify the availability of the requested documents in the registration file materials. The fee is charged after notifying the applicant about the availability of the requested documents in the registration file materials.

The provider enters into the Unified State Register information about the applicant (surname, first name, patronymic (if any), unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if any), contact information for communication with the applicant (optional)) and information about the document on the basis of which the applicant’s identity is established, information from the Unified State Register that the applicant wishes to receive regarding documents contained in the registration file, and parameters for searching such information.

The provider prints the request generated by the Unified State Register software, on which the applicant signs, provided there are no objections to the information indicated therein.

Requests for obtaining documents contained in the registration file of a public formation, information about which is contained exclusively in the Unified Register of Public Formations or in the Register of Public Associations, are submitted in free form with mandatory indication of information provided by the Procedure for Providing Information from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Formations, approved by this order, with the signature of the persons requesting such information.

Documents contained in the registration file are provided by making copies of such documents in paper form with the signature and seal of the provider on each page of the document.

If the documents contained in the registration file include information about tax identification numbers and/or passport data of individuals, which according to legal requirements cannot be provided to the applicant, the provider ensures the production of copies of such documents without displaying information about tax identification numbers and/or passport data of individuals for further provision to the applicant.

We emphasize that information from the Unified State Register is provided regardless of the place of storage of the registration file in paper form, except in cases where documents contained in the registration file in paper form are provided at the place of storage of the registration file in paper form.

At the same time, we inform that by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 6, 2022 No. 209, it is established that during martial law and within one month from the day of its termination or cancellation, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs whose location is administrative-territorial units belonging to territories of active hostilities and temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, included in the list of territories where hostilities are conducted (were conducted) or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, approved by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, for which no date of completion of hostilities or temporary occupation has been determined, or who have changed their location to an administrative-territorial unit not belonging to such territories, during martial law, except for cases of providing public services electronically via the Diia Portal, are exempt from the fee for providing information from the Unified State Register in paper form if the legal entity or individual entrepreneur receives such information about themselves.

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